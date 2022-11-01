Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 172 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 846,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,885 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $4,882,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $4,129,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 48,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

