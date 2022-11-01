Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 30 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.67.

NYSE HUM opened at $558.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.88. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $563.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

