Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,535.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

H stock opened at $94.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.