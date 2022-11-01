Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$450,825.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$450,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,432,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,288,187.08.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total transaction of C$385,840.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$182,080.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total value of C$178,920.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$175,980.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total value of C$480,725.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$926,350.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$808,600.00.

Shares of CMMC traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.91. 164,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$408.34 million and a P/E ratio of 13.07. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$4.38.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.80 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.73.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

