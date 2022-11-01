Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes Position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Acer Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acer Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.77.
Acer Therapeutics Profile
Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
