Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 9.6%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating) dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). Approximately 363,542 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 326,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).
Cora Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £12.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.74.
About Cora Gold
Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project comprising 5 contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 341 square kilometers located in the southern Mali.
