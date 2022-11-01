CoreCard (CCRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. CoreCard had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 25.54%.

CoreCard Price Performance

CCRD opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.91. CoreCard has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of CoreCard

About CoreCard

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter worth $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter worth $978,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter worth $7,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

