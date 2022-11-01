Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRVS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,970. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $42.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRVS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.