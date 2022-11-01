Cory Sindelar Sells 3,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Calix Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CALX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 567,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,482. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 1.69. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.25 million. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Calix

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 45.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after buying an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Calix by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,963,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,259,000 after purchasing an additional 363,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Calix by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Calix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.