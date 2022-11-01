Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 949,300 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 312,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Price Performance

BASE traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. 2,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,446. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 93.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $428,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 743,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.