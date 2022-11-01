Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 949,300 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 312,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.
Couchbase Price Performance
BASE traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. 2,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,446. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.
Institutional Trading of Couchbase
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 93.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $428,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 743,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
