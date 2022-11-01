Covenant Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Covenant has a total market cap of $161.38 million and approximately $196,346.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covenant has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Covenant token can currently be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00012645 BTC on exchanges.

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,337,144 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

