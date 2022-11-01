Cowen Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $341.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $389.00 to $341.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.73.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $269.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.10.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,959.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 25.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

