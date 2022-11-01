CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Up 5.6% in October

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CRA International Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CRAI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. CRA International has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.18.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that CRA International will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 289,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,397,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

