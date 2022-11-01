Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,300 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 496,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Credicorp Trading Up 2.5 %

BAP traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.09. 15,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.16. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $108.05 and a 1-year high of $182.11. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 21.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credicorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Stories

