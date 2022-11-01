Credit Suisse Group Cuts National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target to GBX 1,150

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,120.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $54.62 on Friday. National Grid has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Grid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Grid by 275.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in National Grid by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,923,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in National Grid by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,539,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.