Credit Suisse Group Cuts National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target to GBX 1,150

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,120.00.
National Grid Stock Performance
NYSE NGG opened at $54.62 on Friday. National Grid has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Grid (NGG)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.