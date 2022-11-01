Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
CRLBF has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.
Cresco Labs Price Performance
CRLBF stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $888.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70.
Cresco Labs Company Profile
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.
