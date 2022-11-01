Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CRLBF has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Price Performance

CRLBF stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $888.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $218.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.