Cronos (CRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $25.78 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $25.78 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00093041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00067928 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007103 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

