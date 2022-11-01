CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $30,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395,795 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,948,000 after purchasing an additional 250,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.69. 31,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,343. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.81 and its 200 day moving average is $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

