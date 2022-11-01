Crown Place VCT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.84 (LON:CRWN)

Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Crown Place VCT Stock Performance

Shares of CRWN stock opened at GBX 32.10 ($0.39) on Tuesday. Crown Place VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 30.20 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 33.84 ($0.41). The stock has a market cap of £81.76 million and a PE ratio of 1,605.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.85.

Get Crown Place VCT alerts:

About Crown Place VCT

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Place VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Place VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.