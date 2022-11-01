Cryoport (CYRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Cryoport to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Cryoport has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. 5,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a current ratio of 14.21. Cryoport has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $86.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 19.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,651 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,560 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,279 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

