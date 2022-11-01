CTC Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,300 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. VMware makes up about 1.4% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 11.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 84.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 62.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in VMware by 6.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Price Performance

NYSE VMW traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $154.33.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

