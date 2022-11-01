CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:MCK traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $386.81. 3,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,027. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.21. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $207.74 and a twelve month high of $396.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.