CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MCK traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $386.81. 3,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,027. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.21. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $207.74 and a twelve month high of $396.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

