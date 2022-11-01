CTC Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,200 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CTC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.16.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

