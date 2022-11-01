CTC Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,400 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Humana comprises about 1.2% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.67.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $557.49. 4,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,923. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $563.13. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

