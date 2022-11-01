CTC Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

CTC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 54.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 53,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $3,003,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $1,088,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 24.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

CHGG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,314. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $63.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

