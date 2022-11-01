CTC Capital Management LLC Takes $771,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Yum China accounts for 0.8% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Yum China by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth $44,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yum China Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of YUMC traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.00. 21,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,575. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32.
Yum China Profile
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.
