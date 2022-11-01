CTC Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,696 shares of company stock worth $356,628. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $82.83. 8,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,472. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

