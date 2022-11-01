Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $404.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

