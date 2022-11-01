Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 372,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,152,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $152.07. The firm has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.



