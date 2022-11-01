Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Celanese worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after buying an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Celanese by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after buying an additional 192,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Celanese by 113.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,280,000 after buying an additional 175,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CE shares. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

