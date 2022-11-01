Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $247.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.91 and its 200 day moving average is $241.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

