Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after buying an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

