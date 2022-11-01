Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $165.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $155.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $156.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,941 shares of company stock worth $4,210,074. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

