Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Custom Truck One Source has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $362.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.71 million. On average, analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 0.1 %

Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 18.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 22.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.