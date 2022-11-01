Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Custom Truck One Source has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $362.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.71 million. On average, analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 0.1 %
Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 0.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Custom Truck One Source Company Profile
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.