Cutera (CUTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Cutera has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($2.30). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cutera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cutera Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. Cutera has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cutera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

