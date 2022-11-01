cVault.finance (CORE) Price Reaches $5,601.38 on Major Exchanges

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for approximately $5,601.38 or 0.27410329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $56.01 million and approximately $22,688.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

