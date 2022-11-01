CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.11 and last traded at $37.32. 11,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 721,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CVI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

CVR Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 107,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 97,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 144,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

