CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $121.00

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.00, but opened at $110.10. CVR Partners shares last traded at $115.16, with a volume of 2,393 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.98 and a 200 day moving average of $122.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 83.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,777,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVR Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

