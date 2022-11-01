CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $97.10. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

