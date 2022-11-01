CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

CBAY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,863. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 750,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

