Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 785,997 shares.The stock last traded at $3.45 and had previously closed at $3.09.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $833.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dada Nexus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,081,000 after buying an additional 635,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after buying an additional 32,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,138,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,529,000 after buying an additional 89,415 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,704,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.