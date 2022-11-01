Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 785,997 shares.The stock last traded at $3.45 and had previously closed at $3.09.
The company has a market capitalization of $833.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
