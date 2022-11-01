Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,615 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $194.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.