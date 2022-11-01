Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 32,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 187,921 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 149,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,329 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:T opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
