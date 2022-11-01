Dakota Wealth Management Buys 1,043 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 273.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $164.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

