Dakota Wealth Management Buys 713 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $88.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.