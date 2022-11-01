Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.30% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8,445.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 944,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 933,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $18,571,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 544,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 57,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

