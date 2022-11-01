Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

