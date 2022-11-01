Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.36 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,387 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,363 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 774.3% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:COP opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $129.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

