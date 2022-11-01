Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 2,462 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,980,000 after acquiring an additional 450,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.21.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT opened at $207.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

