Dalton Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Dalton Investments LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Antero Resources accounts for approximately 0.3% of Dalton Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $36.38. 102,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,475,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

